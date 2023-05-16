The students from the specialist business, enterprise and employability post-16 education college, visited Agemaspark to find out more about precision engineering and the company’s innovative techniques.

Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark and vice chair of Doncaster UTC said: “We were thrilled to welcome the students from Harrison College to our premises in Doncaster.

“The group were really interested in the range of projects we work on, and people are always fascinated to find out that we made equipment that is now on Mars!

Paul (second from right on the front row) with students and Gary Brocklesby, Employability Mentor for Harrison College

“We know how important visits and work experience are to all young people and we are pleased to have worked with Harrison College to give their students the opportunity to find out more about what we do and to think about the wide range of everyday products our precision engineering has influenced.”

Paul also visited Harrison College recently and gave a talk to a group of students.

Agemaspark has a long track record of working with local educational institutions and regularly welcomes visits, work experience and apprenticeships from the local area.

Mike Peebles, chief commercial officer at the college, said: “For many of the students the visit was the first time they had been in an engineering environment, so to have the chance to be shown round, discuss the business and the wider industry with managing director Paul Stockhill was something very special.”

A first-year student said: “It was great to talk about the engineering aspects of the business but also the work that goes on in the background.”