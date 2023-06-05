South Yorkshire Mayor approves £465k employability scheme for people with special needs in Doncaster

During Monday’s Annual General Meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) local leaders approved a funding package to carry out a new education and employability scheme.

The £465,000 grant will launch the Aspire to Be project, which aims to teach new skills to people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of eight projects across South Yorkshire that was granted funding during the meeting.

Oliver Coppard

Aspire to Be will be a non-accredited programme open to people with SEND aged 16 to 60.

It will focus on those who would be excluded or unable to engage in a typical educational setting.

Those taking part will be taught several transferable skills including employability, confidence, personal development, hygiene and sector specific skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sectors such as hospitality, logistics, warehousing and retail will have a key focus.

The programme aims to see 200 people taking part by 2025, with at least half of these entering into employment following.

Funding will be granted directly to Doncaster Deaf Trust (DDT) with this group carrying out the programme in-house.

Currently, SEND individuals who are deemed as “limited a lot” in educational settings are twice as likely to leave education with no qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other adult education schemes which were approved during the meeting included a Welding and Rail Academy at Barnsley College.