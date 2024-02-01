South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here is the full list of categories and how to enter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the resounding success of our prestigious 2023 event, this year's edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair, featuring 14 category awards crafted to pay homage to the exceptional apprenticeship network thriving across the region.

We extend an invitation to all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers, or even by proud loved ones.

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 winners on stage

For those needing assistance in preparing their entries, we will be running a free 40-minute virtual course on Friday, March 1, at 10am. Register through the link provided at the footer of the event website.

Register and commence your journey by visiting https://www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday, March 21.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 23, held at Magna, Rotherham. Guests are invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by Magna, providing an excellent opportunity to network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look forward to celebrating the achievements of South Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you.

Guests at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

For more information, please contact our events team at [email protected]

Award categories

Please note: to be eligible for the awards, apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster CollegeOpen to businesses with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Employer of the YearOpen to businesses with more than 250 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship HubOpen to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the YearThis category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme.

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A-level pass).

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who work within the professional services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who work within the health or public service sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who work within the construction sector.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices who work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who work within the technology and digital sectors.

Training Provider of the Year