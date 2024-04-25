South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here are the finalists for this year's awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year we witness a diverse array of applications, not only from apprentices but from various organisations, all driven by a shared commitment to highlight the dedication of both apprentices and their advocates.

Sheffield Forgemasters is the proud headline sponsor for the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Nicola Childs, head of people development, said: “As one of the city’s oldest companies, and with a long history of providing skilled careers for many of the region’s families, we know the importance and value of apprenticeships in building a strong skills base and creating a great place to work.

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 winners on stage

“This is our second year sponsoring these awards and see this as a valuable forum to recognise the talent of so many people who are learning their trade.

“It has been a real honour to be part of the judging panel this year. Deciding on our finalists and ultimate winners was incredibly difficult with so many impressive examples of where apprenticeships are having a positive impact.”

Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently evaluated each entry to determine this year's finalists. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the calibre of submissions received.

This year the degree apprentice category received many applications, making the judging process event more challenging.

Guests at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

We would like to thank our panel of judges: Nicola Childs, of Sheffield Forgemasters; Keith Richardson, hub manager at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub; and Bradley Longford, graduate business development manager at Henry Boot Construction (he was excluded from judging the construction, higher and degree apprentice categories due to conflict of interest).

In collaboration with Sheffield Forgemasters and our event partners - Sheffield Hallam University, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, Doncaster College, Barnsley College, MTL Advanced, University of Sheffield, Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Magna - we are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards ceremony.

The event will take place at Magna in Rotherham on Thursday, May 23. Guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, sponsored by Magna.

Following networking opportunities, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal and the eagerly awaited awards ceremony.

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will be held on May 23

We invite you to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our finalists, who are instrumental in shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region.

Awards will be given across 14 categories, which encompass apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers and supporters.

Here is the full list of this year’s finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Alisha Cooper, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Daisy Guttridge, Active Fusion.

Diana Yatskiv, GXO Logistics.

Grace Oliver, Barnsley College.

Harrison Chadwick, Keyline.

Kira Dyson, Alter Ego.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Cobie Whitehead, Stelrad Radiators plc.

Connor Jackson, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd.

Evie Edwards, Oakhill Primary Academy.

Lucy Beech, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Luke Staton, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Aleksy Marzec, Active Fusion.

Daniel Cherryholme, Barnsley College.

Finlay Evans, Henry Boot Construction.

Josh Kirkwood, Graphoidal.

Kiya Cannon, OLS Ltd.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alice Lees, Rolls Royce.

Andrei Popa, Fletchers Bakery.

Evie Hadfield, AstraZeneca.

Frank Heathcote, Mace.

Fraser Limb, EDGEPS Limited.

Freya Carney, Henry Boot Construction.

Joshua Morris, EDGEPS Limited.

Kirsten Morgan, ITI Group.

Nicholas Bignell, Amey.

Sacha Hood, Trek-Group.

Waz Hoque, Department for Education.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Alice Lees, Rolls Royce.

Bridie Jinks, Toyota Manufacturing UK.

Ethan Booth, Victrex Manufacturing Ltd.

Jay Ross, Agemaspark.

Lewis Duffy, Maher.

Sacha Hood, Trek-Group.

Wouter Swinnock, Rolls-Royce.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Amy Blinkho, Sunshine Day Nursery.

Amy Macdonald, Sheffield Hallam University.

Daisy Guttridge, Active Fusion.

Jake Cook, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust.

Phillip Stephenson, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust.

Rebecca Armstrong, Sheffield Childrens Hospital.

Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Hibberd, Henry Boot Construction.

Ethan Hall, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd.

Harry Rodgers, Henry Boot Construction.

William Thompson, Dalton Roofing Ltd.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Amy Webster, Oliver King Consulting Limited.

Ebony McNally, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Kirsten Morgan, ITI Group.

Lucy Beech, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Luke Staton, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Hagen, Glass Technology Services.

Jessica Copeland, AESSEAL.

Joan Clayton, Turbine Surface Technologies Ltd.

Sam Wood, Far’n’Beyond.

Mentor of the Year

Adam Frith, Glass Technology Services.

Amy Armstrong, Clear Quality Limited.

James Briddick, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Rachel Atkinson, RDASH/NHSE.

Diversity & Inclusion ProgrammeTo be announced.

SME Employer of the Year

Active Fusion.

Agemaspark.

Dearneside Fabrications.

EDGEPS Limited.

OLS Ltd.

Savills Gentlemans Barbers.

Large Business Employer of the Year

AESSEAL.

City of Doncaster Council.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

William Hare.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Creative Industries Apprenticeships, Sheffield Hallam University.

Doncaster, Rotherham & District Motor Trades Group Training Association (Doncaster GTA).

Whyy? Change.