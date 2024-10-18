The move from primary to secondary school can be a big upheaval for young people.

From new classmates - often many more of them - to a new class structure, what learning looks like can be very different. This is why it is so important that your child’s school can support them through this time of change, while building a solid foundation of knowledge for their eventual exams and beyond.

We’ve created a league table ranking state-funded secondary schools from across South Yorkshire’s four council areas using their most recently-available ‘Progress 8’ scores - which help measure this very thing. This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which helps the government to determine how quickly students at any particular school are learning and progressing compared to pupils coming from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only schools with ‘above average’ to ‘well above average’ scores.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 16 schools from across South Yorkshire that made the grade:

1 . Mercia School At the top of the list, Mercia is a non-selective secondary school in Sheffield. It is known for having incredibly high standards and rules for pupil behaviour. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. It has a phenomenal Progress 8 score of 2.24, putting it in the 'well above average' band - the highest rank available.

2 . High Storrs School High Storrs is another Sheffield secondary school. It was formerly rated 'good' by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it also had an excellent Progress 8 score of 0.79, marking it as 'well above average'.

3 . Tapton School Yet another Sheffield secondary school, Tapton was formerly rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, it had a great Progress 8 score of 0.71, making it too 'well above average'.