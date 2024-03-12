Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Called Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures this is the third book Ric Hart has written after losing his wife, Jade, shortly after giving birth to their son, Hugo.

Ric said: “I couldn’t be more proud of a day like today. Hugo dressed up as the superhero in the book, Harts Hero. The H symbol is a sign for hope for all children that they can face adversity with as much positivity and confidence.”

He continued: "It is what we do and teach our kids around loss, which allows them to see magic can always be created from adversity or loss.”

Hugo and Daddy’s Superhero Adventures is now available from Amazon and Waterstones and all the proceeds of the book go to the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark visit www.childrensbereavementcentre.co.uk.

Ric Hart has now published seven books since the loss of his wife, which in turn has been his outlet during the pandemic to cope with his grief and leave a legacy for Jade, and also Hugo.

The ‘H’ symbol can be found on the website linked to the book (www.hartshero.co.uk) where adult and kids’ clothing can also be bought - all the

proceeds go to the charity.