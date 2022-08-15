Sing out and sing and sign concerts in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up, over 750 children performed in Sing Out over two days at The Dome, with over 1000 friends and family coming to see the concerts.

Doncaster primary school pupils performed a mixture of well-known songs and their own original songs, written with darts musician Janet Wood.

The children also performed choreography by dance artist Alex Mettam.

Dozens of children took part. Photo credit James Mulkeen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sing Out featured performances from darts’ Swaglets and soloist Charleigh McIntyre.

This event truly showed the talent of Doncaster young people.

One teacher said: ‘We thoroughly enjoyed it. All staff loved the experience and the children are excited for next year. We are super sizing our choir in readiness.’

The audience loved it. Photo credit Jamie Bubb

It was then time for Sing + Sign, a massed singing event for Doncaster’s special schools, held at Doncaster College. Janet Wood had been busy again, visiting schools to write original songs for the concert with pupils, inspired by the work of Dr Seuss.

During the concert, pupils performed Makaton signs along with their songs.

Mayor Ros Jones went along, as well as Michelle Myrie from Youth Music, one of the key funders of the event.

All of the concerts were a great success and joyful to watch, particularly after Doncaster Music Education Hub had to pause the concerts amid the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

If your school would like to be involved in Sing Out next year sign up here: https://bit.ly/3xr1kBd