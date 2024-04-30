SEND budget identified as a “significant issue” for Doncaster Council

An annual report has identified significant financial risks in one area of Doncaster Council’s budget.
By Shannon Mower
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A draft of the council’s Annual Governance Statement has identified budgeting for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision as a significant issue.

Along with councils across the UK, Doncaster has seen an unprecendented increase in the number of young people identified with SEND since the 2010s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEND services are funded largely from the Dedicated Schools Grant allocated to local authorities by national government.

SEND budget identified as a “significant issue” for Doncaster Council.SEND budget identified as a “significant issue” for Doncaster Council.
SEND budget identified as a “significant issue” for Doncaster Council.

At the end of the 2023/4 financial year, the council had overspent on this grant by £27.2 million.

The council received 758 requests for additional support for pupils throughout the year, an increase of 109 percent since 2019.

Main areas of overspending included Out of Authority pupil placements, post-16 specialist institutions and Education Health and Care Plans (ECHPs).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ECHPs are created through assessment to identify additional support needs for pupils.

Demand for ECHPs has risen across the country, with a 115 percent increase since 2014.

Doncaster is now a part of two schemes by the Department for Education aimed at reducing the funding deficit.

Savings of £2 million per year have been identified through the Delivering Better Value scheme, however this is not enough to bridge the deficit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A series of additional cost-cutting measures have been planned, including greater scrutiny around funding for schools and when ECHPs are required.

The report also identified the council’s wider future financial sustainability as a significant issue due to inflation and increasing demand.

It stated however that the council’s governance and internal control is effective.

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilSpecial Educational Needs and DisabilitiesDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.