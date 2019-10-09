Scawsby school passionate about their students caring for the environment
Saltersgate Juniour School in Doncaster is leading the way environmentally – with an eco council and a forest school club to teach children about the issue.
The eco-council at Saltersgate Junior School has been very busy this year spreading knowledge about the environment.
Some of the activities they have been involved in have included monitoring traffic for pollution levels outside of the school, growing their own vegetables and holding bi-weekly council meetings.
The council has been running for around eight years and the school has a green flag award thanks to their efforts.
Ruby Cook, who is in year five and is on the eco-council, said: “There’s so much rubbish in town and we want to help animals.
“After watching Blue Planet we got inspired.”
The council runs green days where they teach other children in the school about the environment.
Grace Gibson of year 4 is part of the gardening club.
She said: “We grow sweetcorn, carrots, runner beans, strawberries.
“Last week we picked sweetcorn.”
She wanted to get involved as her grandma is a keen gardener.
They eat the food they grow as part of their salad bar and even occasionally sell leftovers to the local community. All of the children are very serious about the environment – they even have a ‘turn off your lights’ scheme for the teachers.
Gracie Glover, who is studying in year five, said: “We put red stickers on the boards of teachers who don’t turn them off at the end of the day.”
Teacher Mrs Laura Barker said: “It’s really positive, it’s all their ideas, we just facilitate them.
Saltersgate is proud of its forest school which it has recently set up and aims to bring children closer to nature.
Mrs Cassie Bailey added: “A lot of children aren’t used to the local environment, they don’t know about different species of trees and plants. It’s important that they learn through play – climb trees and have free rein. It can be more enriching than more traditional subjects such as English and Maths.”
