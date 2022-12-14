News you can trust since 1925
Santa Dash at Doncaster primary academy to raise money for a defibrillator

Pupils, parents and staff all took part in a Santa Dash at Barnby Dun Primary Academy earlier this month.

By Stephanie Bateman
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 11:04am

The School Sports Crew (a group of KS2 children) worked alongside Hanna Lane from School Sports and KS1 Leader/PE Leader Sarah Brewster to plan, promote and run the Santa Dash to raise money for a defibrillator.

Sarah said: “We are very keen for the defibrillator to be fitted to the outside of the school building so it can be accessible by the local community too.”

Pupils at the finish line
Getting ready for the off
