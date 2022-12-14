Santa Dash at Doncaster primary academy to raise money for a defibrillator
Pupils, parents and staff all took part in a Santa Dash at Barnby Dun Primary Academy earlier this month.
The School Sports Crew (a group of KS2 children) worked alongside Hanna Lane from School Sports and KS1 Leader/PE Leader Sarah Brewster to plan, promote and run the Santa Dash to raise money for a defibrillator.
Sarah said: “We are very keen for the defibrillator to be fitted to the outside of the school building so it can be accessible by the local community too.”