Rossington St Michael’s CE Primary School orchestra triumphs at Cleethorpes and Robin Hood music festivals

Rossington St Michael’s CE Primary School Orchestra has once again demonstrated theirexceptional musical talent, clinching top honours at both the Cleethorpes Music Festival andthe Robin Hood Music & Drama Festival this year.

This remarkable achievement follows their victory last year at the Hornsea Music Festival and the Robin Hood Music & Drama Festival, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse in young musical talent.

Under the expert guidance of their dedicated music teacher, Mr Mark Porter, the pupils have shown extraordinary commitment and passion, honing their skills to reach an impressive standard of performance. The orchestra's recent victories are a testament to their hard work, teamwork,

and musical excellence.

Rossington St Michael’s CE Primary School orchestra.

"We are immensely proud of our musicians," said Mr Porter. "Their dedication, enthusiasm, and the countless hours of practice have truly paid off. Winning these prestigious awards reflects the immense talent and effort each pupil has put into their musical journey."

The Cleethorpes Music Festival, known for its high-quality performances, saw Rossington St Michael’s CE Primary School Orchestra deliver a captivating rendition of songs from The Sound of Music that won the hearts of the judges and the audience alike. Similarly, at the Robin Hood Music & Drama Festival, their outstanding performance stood out, earning them the top prize for the second consecutive year.

These accomplishments are not only a source of pride for Rossington St Michael’s Primary School but also an inspiration for other young musicians. The success story of the orchestra underscores the importance of dedication, practice, and the support of skilled educators like

Mr. Porter who continue to keep music and the creative arts an important part of children’s education and learning.

The school community, including parents, teachers, and fellow pupils, celebrates these victories with immense pride and joy. Plans are already underway to continue this legacy of excellence, with upcoming performances and more opportunities for the pupils to showcase

their talents.