The Roadshow is an eight-ton purple lorry that tours the UK and turns into a high-tech classroom. On this occasion it visited Plover Primary School in Doncaster to give support, advice and information to some of the city’s deaf children and young people, as well as their hearing friends, teachers and parents.

A total of 19 deaf pupils from Plover Primary School and Doncaster Deaf School enjoyed a workshop about deaf identity, and the Roadshow team also showcased the latest technology and equipment, including things like flashing doorbells, vibrating alarm clocks and the latest apps that can transform how deaf children communicate.

For the school’s hearing pupils, the Roadshow team also delivered an assembly about deaf awareness.

A group of deaf pupils from Plover Primary and Doncaster Deaf School flanked by the Roadshow’s Lewis Rogers (far L), and Luke Collins-Hayes and Anna O’Driscoll (far R)

The workshops are designed with the needs of deaf children and young people in mind, and focus on building confidence and self-esteem. They also raise awareness about deafness among teachers and parents, and show hearing children how to communicate.

Steve Gardiner, of the roadshow team and deaf himself, said: “The Roadshow is touring to help empower deaf children and young people and raise awareness of deafness among their friends, family and teachers. It’s amazing to see at first-hand the amazing impact it has on their lives.

“Deaf children can sometimes achieve less than hearing classmates at school due to a lack of support. That’s why we also work with teachers to increase their understanding of deafness, so they can meet the needs of their deaf pupils."

