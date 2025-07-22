Record-breaking number of Year 8 students attend local healthcare careers events

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) brought their annual We Care into the Future events to The Dome in Doncaster and Worksop College, where nearly 2,000 students had the unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of professionals across the Trust and key partner organisations.

Now in its seventh year, the We Care into the Future events aim to bridge the gap between the current healthcare workforce and the future generation by educating students about the wide range of careers and opportunities available at DBTH and local partners including higher education providers such as the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, Doncaster College and RNN College.

The events also welcomed partners from the wider health and social care sector, including RDaSH, Doncaster and Bassetlaw councils, and Home Instead.

Typically, students across England choose their GCSEs in Year 9, which is also when most careers events begin. By targeting Year 8 students, We Care into the Future ensures young people in Doncaster and Bassetlaw gain a comprehensive understanding of the careers in healthcare well in advance, helping them make informed decisions about their GCSEs and future pathways.

DBTH’s We Care into the Future events 2025

This year’s events saw the highest number of attendees to date and welcomed several new schools for the first time, many of which have already committed to returning next year.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “We are incredibly proud of our We Care into the Future events. For many students, these can be the starting point of a whole career.

“Having those conversations early with the right people can really help our young people start to envision their future, and where they see themselves fitting in. At these events, we get to showcase the fantastic opportunities within the Trust and discuss the journey into these roles.”

In addition to speaking with stall holders, students had the opportunity to engage with interactive elements at the stalls, such as trying their hand at CPR, testing out physiotherapy equipment, and suiting up in infection control hazmat gear.

DBTH’s We Care into the Future events 2025

Early feedback from students described the events as “amazing”, “interesting”, “engaging and enjoyable”, and “inspiring”. Others said it helped them realise there’s more jobs than they expected, and that “working for the NHS isn’t just being a doctor or nurse – it incorporates many roles that all work together to effectively provide help and support.” Some students also shared that they developed a newfound interest in careers within health and social care, such as becoming a nurse and studying medicine.

Stall holders were equally positive in their feedback, highlighting the energy and curiosity of the students. Many praised the organisation of the events, the support provided by DBTH, and the level of engagement from attendees.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, added: “It was fantastic to see how eager the students were to speak with staff - they were extremely independent and took real initiative, which are the very qualities we look for in future job applicants.

“Our colleagues couldn’t have been more helpful. Every stall holder was approachable and enthusiastic, answering every question with patience and encouragement - they made the events interactive and interesting for the students.”

DBTH’s We Care into the Future events 2025

The Trust would like to thank all sponsors of the events this year. If you’d like to support the next We Care into the Future events, you can make a donation by visiting: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/we-care-into-the-future/