Pupils given free tickets to hear popular classics performed by Doncaster Concert Band at Woodfields Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The audience will be treated to an evening of music on the theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’, with performances of music from Aladdin, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Indiana Jones and much more.

It is not unusual for Doncaster Concert Band to support and serve the local community. This year the band celebrated their 30th anniversary at The Cast Theatre and all proceeds from the concert were given to the William Appleby Memorial Trust which supports the advancement of music education for young musicians within the Doncaster area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodfields Academy will continue their musical theme later this year as incoming students to year 7 in September will all benefit from learning an instrument, through the Music in Secondary School Trust scheme (MISST). Many pupils from Waverley, Hexthorpe and Atlas Academies will be joining Woodfields at the start of this exciting new musical adventure.

Doncaster Concert Band.

Musical Director for the band, Will Taylor said: “The pupils of Woodfields are our future players and we would be delighted if they and their families would support the Doncaster Concert Band at our concert this Thursday.”

David Scales, principal at Woodfields Academy said: “We are really looking forward to hearing the Doncaster Concert Band this Thursday. I am confident that the performance will inspire our new students to see just how rewarding and fulfilling playing an instrument can be. I am looking forward to welcoming them and our MISST instruments next term.”