Pupils and parents' fury after Doncaster school bans students wearing socks

Hall Cross Academy has told female pupils that they can no longer wear ankle socks – with girls having to wear tights instead if they choose to wear a skirt or trousers.

But the move has met with critcism from some parents with one describing the change to the uniform as “shameful” and “disgusting and dangerous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Hall Cross Academy have now decided that the girls can no longer wear 'ankle socks' and must wear tights or trousers.”

Hall Cross Academy has introduced changes to its uniform policy, stopping girls wearing ankle socks.

The fuming mum said she had sent her daughter to school in ankle socks as it was a hot day but added: “Some girls have been turned away from school premises – disgusting and dangerous!

"I have been in to the school and been told that's the new rule and that's that basically. It has been changed on the website and they are sticking with it.

“All because apparently some girls don't wear socks correctly! I didn't realise you could wear ankle socks wrong?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm all for following rules when it comes to uniform in schools but the school are picking and choosing to change the rules without letting parents know and punishing the kids.”

“I’m very upset and disappointed in Hall Cross Academy - shameful.”

The school’s website states that for girls, skirts must be straight black or pleated and must be worn knee length.