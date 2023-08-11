News you can trust since 1925
Pretty in pink at her prom and now travelling the country is a Doncaster teenager and her distinctive tractor

Some choose plush carriages, sports cars, even helicopters, but one Doncaster teenager opted to attend her end of school prom in a tractor – in pink!
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

Gracie Arnold, aged 16, of Thorpe Balne, is the owner of a bright pink 80 year old Ferguson tractor which has been lovingly restored after being found in a field last year.

And it was shown off to her fellow students when they held their prom, and she has also been in Fairfax and Favor and Farmers Weekly.

Mum Julie explained: “She is now taking the tractor around country shows and events and is working with Breast Cancer Awareness to raise money for them as her grandma is a survivor of breast cancer.”

Having just sat her GCSEs, Gracie isn’t sitting on her laurels as she is trained as a sheep shearer and this year will go on to train as a dog groomer and equine dentist so she can work alongside her dad and brother who are farriers.

