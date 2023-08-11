Pretty in pink at her prom and now travelling the country is a Doncaster teenager and her distinctive tractor

Gracie Arnold, aged 16, of Thorpe Balne, is the owner of a bright pink 80 year old Ferguson tractor which has been lovingly restored after being found in a field last year.

And it was shown off to her fellow students when they held their prom, and she has also been in Fairfax and Favor and Farmers Weekly.

Mum Julie explained: “She is now taking the tractor around country shows and events and is working with Breast Cancer Awareness to raise money for them as her grandma is a survivor of breast cancer.”