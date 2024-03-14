Police and Border Control target County Lines with visits to barber shops and vulnerable children in Doncaster
Included in the results were:
Effective intelligence gathering, around local barber shops, with assistance from border force.
Various pop-up stations across Conisbrough, Denaby and Mexborough, and locations of interest.
Joint school visits with St Leger, to engage with hundreds of children, of impressionable ages.
Open land searches, for prohibited items.
Letter drops are various hotspot areas.
Visits to potential vulnerable victims, at risk from county lines offenders.
Plain clothes operations, targeting drug dealers, with one detained for outstanding offences.
CCE visits, to protect vulnerable children from the dangers of county lines offending.
Proactive, high-visibility patrols, with a tracker, in and around your local communities.
Various potential cuckooing nominals targeted with partners and positive action taken.
A spokesman said: “All in all, a very productive week and your communities are now safer than they were the week before.
“We will continue working hard to make you safe!”