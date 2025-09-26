Plover pupils take action for their community

Plover pupils pick up litter in the area around their school.

As part of their first week back at school, pupils in Years 5 and 6 at Plover Primary joined forces with City of Doncaster Council for a community litter pick in Intake.

These young environmental champions worked shoulder to shoulder with staff and officers from the local authority to clear the streets around their school. Together, they filled bags of litter, showing real commitment to caring for the world around them – a key part of the XP Trust pledge.

Headteacher Jayne Ogle said: “We are so proud of how our children have embraced this opportunity to make a difference. Starting the year by actively caring for our community sets the tone for everything we do at Plover - building character, showing compassion, and working as a Crew.”

The event also highlighted the strong partnership between schools and the council in tackling environmental issues. Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Environment, Housing and Safer Communities at City of Doncaster Council, added: “We always encourage residents to take pride in their local community and to help us keep Doncaster looking its best. It’s inspiring, then, to see the students of Plover School setting such a great example here by working with our teams to tidy up the Intake area. They made a real difference and I would like to say a big thank you to all of the amazing young people who got involved.”

This collaboration is the first in a series of school-based litter picks planned throughout the year, ensuring pupils continue to develop pride in their neighbourhoods while making a real impact on their community.

Local residents who want to get involved with litter picks can contact City of Doncaster Council by emailing [email protected] to get free equipment and bin bags.