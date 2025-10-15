Pillar of the community retiring after 34 years service

34 years of service

Karen, the school crossing patrol person for both Kirton Lane and Holy Family Primary schools in Stainforth, is retiring on Friday 24th October 2025 after working at the same crossing since 1991! She is out rain or shine and ready to greet the children with a smile twice a day.

Karen has safely crossed many of the children in Stainforth across the busy Thorne Road and has loved watching them grow up. She will be sorely missed but a restful retirement is well deserved after all these years! Thank you Karen - from all staff, parents and children of both schools.