Teacher Cheryl Tindale with a hug for top performing student Maisie Hinchliffe at Trinity Academy in ThorneTeacher Cheryl Tindale with a hug for top performing student Maisie Hinchliffe at Trinity Academy in Thorne
Picture gallery: Students from across Doncaster pictured celebrating their A Level results

This year across England, grades have returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, after the Covid era when students received teacher-assessed appraisals in 2020 and 2021.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

The exams regulator, Ofqual, launched a plan to tackle grade inflation, and 26.5 per cent of all entries were awarded A or A*, compared with 25.2 per cent in 2019.

Here’s a selection of pictures of students on exam results day.

Bailey Mellor

1. Hill House School

Bailey Mellor Photo: sub

Owen Shutt

2. Outwood Academy Danum

Owen Shutt Photo: sub

Andrada Alberici

3. Outwood Academy Danum

Andrada Alberici Photo: sub

All smiles, girls at Trinity Academy, Thorne

4. Trinity Academy, Thorne

All smiles, girls at Trinity Academy, Thorne Photo: LESLEY PICKERSGILL

