Picture gallery: Students from across Doncaster pictured celebrating their A Level results
This year across England, grades have returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, after the Covid era when students received teacher-assessed appraisals in 2020 and 2021.
The exams regulator, Ofqual, launched a plan to tackle grade inflation, and 26.5 per cent of all entries were awarded A or A*, compared with 25.2 per cent in 2019.
Here’s a selection of pictures of students on exam results day.
Undefined: readMore
1 / 3