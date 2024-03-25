Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Earnshaw, the Chair of OGAT’s Board of Trustees, said that Lee had emerged as the stand-out candidate in a very strong field of candidates.

Lee has been acting as the Chief Executive role on an interim basis since November 2023. Previously he was OGAT’s Deputy Chief Executive and before that he spent over 10 years at the Trust in a variety of roles, notably as Chief Executive Principal (Primary), where he was responsible for the strategic leadership of OGAT’s 13 primary schools. Of those primaries which have been inspected, all are rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. He has also collaborated effectively across different phases of education, working across not just the Trust’s primary academies but also its 28 secondary academies as well as its post-16 centre and an alternative provision. He has been a national leader of education since 2013 and is a recipient of a National Teaching Award

Lee Wilson, OGAT’s Chief Executive of OGAT, said: “It is with great pleasure and pride that I take on the leadership of our family of schools. Outwood Grange Academies Trust is a place where every single person strives to do their very best, every day, to put students first - and I will ensure that I lead by example to further this culture.

“We are about to enter an exciting new chapter for the trust putting not just children, but their families and communities, at the heart of what we do. I am certain that by working collectively, both across the Trust and with strong partnerships within and beyond the education sector, that we will have many future achievements to celebrate.”

David Earnshaw, the Chair of OGAT’s Board of Trustees, said: “We carried out an extensive search and a rigorous selection process, and had a very strong field of candidates. However, Lee emerged as the stand-out candidate to lead our Trust into its next phase of growth and success.

“He has been doing an outstanding job steering our Trust on an interim basis, demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities and a deep commitment to our children, mission and values as well as a clear understanding of the needs of children and families in our communities.