A group of 44 enthusiastic Dance and Drama students from Year 8 to Year 11 experienced the excitement of live performances and hands-on workshops during their visit. They were thrilled to see Mrs Doubtfire the Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Disney’s The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, both left students inspired and in awe of the talent on stage. The trip also included two exciting workshops at the renowned Pineapple Dance Studios. Students learned choreography directly from professional cast members of the shows they attended, gaining valuable insights into the dedication and skills required to perform on such prestigious stages. Adding to the experience, students toured the iconic Royal Opera House, exploring the fascinating world of theatre history and learning about careers behind the curtain, such as costume and set design. A highlight of the tour was watching a rehearsal of Cinderella, offering a rare glimpse into the artistry and hard work of the Royal Ballet. Sally King, Head of PE at Outwood Academy Danum who organised the trip, said: “This trip was a unique opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in the world of professional theatre. From the workshops to the live performances and behind-the-scenes tours, they gained unforgettable experiences that will inspire their creativity and ambitions.” The trip left students excited about future career opportunities in the performing arts and eager to bring the lessons learned back to school. With the school now offering both dance and drama as GCSE options, pupils interested in the performing arts have a clear pathway. The trip was a true celebration of creativity, teamwork, and the magic of theatre which added to the huge range of experiences on offer for students at the school.