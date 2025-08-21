Outwood Academy Danum Celebrates Successful GCSE Results Day

Students celebrated their results together

Students at Outwood Academy Danum are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Their remarkable resilience and dedication have once again led to outstanding achievements, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning throughout the school.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in the language subjects, where over 90% of students passed, with the vast majority of students achieving a Grade 5, reflecting the strength of the teaching. Achievement in Literature and English Language was also good, with over 27% of pupils achieving Grade 7+ or better this year, smashing the school targets.

Mandy Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “We are so pleased to see that so many of our children have achieved their targets or better. There’s too many strengths to mention all, but again we have shown that our teachers and staff are able to prepare students very well in academically challenging subjects, as well as the more vocational choices. Now our students are ready to go off to the next stage well prepared with a great set of results, alongside resilience, kindness and excellent communication skills. I’m so proud of our wonderful pupils who really worked hard.”

One of the standout student success stories was Alexandra Tudor, who achieved a whopping eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s. Alexandra has been with the school since Y7, and has always committed herself to school and her studies and thoroughly deserves wonderful grades.

Alexandra, Poppy and Esme, collecting fantastic results

Alexandra, who was thrilled with her results, said: “It was very difficult, but I learnt to not give up, to be resilient, which is something the school taught me to be.”

Parents of Jay Godfrey, another student who achieved very good passes after facing challenges during his school career, said: “It wouldn’t have been possible without the school and the staff; they’ve been a fantastic support.” Staff turned out in numbers to clap and cheer Jay as he arrived to celebrate his success.

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”