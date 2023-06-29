News you can trust since 1925
Olympian visits Doncaster school with BBC1's The One Show to give out food award

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill made a surprise visit to a Doncaster school recently on behalf of BBC1's The One Show to give out a special food award.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

The catering team at Town Field Primary appeared on the live TV show on Wednesday night having won the Jamie Oliver 'School Leader Food Hero Award'.

Headteacher Helena Honeybone said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the Jamie Oliver 'school leader food hero award' at Town Field Primary.

"Our chef Andy Lowe from Doncaster schools catering goes the extra mile every day to ensure that lunchtimes are really special times for children and the food is delicious.

Jessica Ennis-Hill pictured during her visit to Town Fields Primary
"We are all so very proud - such great recognition for our school, for our trust and for Doncaster."

A spokesman for Doncaster Counil said: “A big well done to the team.”

A spokesman for the award scheme explained: “The Jamie Oliver Good School Food Awards celebrate all that is brilliant about our school system and the wider food systems in place for our kids.

“From head teachers to dinner ladies, pupils to politicians, we honour those unsung heroes who go the extra mile to make sure our children – the next generation – are well fed at school, so they can concentrate on what’s really important: learning.

“Nominated by their peers and chosen by a select panel of celebrity judges, the winners will come from all over the country and from all walks of life. As well as the title, they will receive a brilliant prize.”

