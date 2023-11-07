Ofsted says that pupils love attending and feel extremely well supported at Doncaster School for the Deaf

Pupils who attend Doncaster School for the Deaf describe the school as one big family and say that they love coming to school, according to the schools latest Ofsted report.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report which rates the school as ‘good’ says that pupils are very proud of their academic and wider achievements and feel extremely well supported in their learning.

The report recognises that leaders are ambitious for all pupils and have created a curriculum that supports pupils to achieve well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Goodman, headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “We are extremely pleased that our latest Ofsted report recognises that staff care deeply for pupils and adjust their teaching and support to meet pupils’ needs.

Pupils and staff at Doncaster School for the Deaf signing ‘Good’.

“It is lovely to read how comfortable and supported our pupils feel at school and that they are excited about their future careers. Our team puts a lot of work into inspiring our pupils and inviting guests from a wide range of careers into school to talk about their careers.”

The report acknowledges the positive response from parents and carers who talk of the rapid progress their children have made since starting at the school. One parent, echoing the views of others, commented, ‘My child has thrived at Doncaster School for the Deaf. It is such a valuable provision with small classes and dedicated specialist staff.’

The school, which is part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, has been providing specialist education for deaf pupils for almost 195 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see the recognition of the expert knowledge that staff have about pupils and the report points out that teachers work closely with the school’s speech and language therapists to ensure pupils’ communication needs are assessed accurately and the right support is in place to allow pupils to access the curriculum. We are extremely lucky to have this onsite resource and as a result, our pupils achieve well in lessons, and are able to communicate effectively with staff and each other.”

Also highlighted in the report are the rich experiences the school provides for pupils, including sporting and cultural activities. A group of pupils recently performed a dance routine at a local theatre as part of a national ‘Speak Up’ campaign aimed at raising deaf awareness.

The report states: ‘At the heart of the school’s personal development and careers education programme, is ensuring that pupils are empowered to follow their dreams, and to see themselves capable of employment. Teachers and staff are supported in their professional development, and all staff are trained in British Sign Language. Staff are proud to work at the school and share the senior leaders’ passion for getting it right for every child.’

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “This is a wonderful report and a great reflection of the dedicated provision delivered to young deaf children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A great deal of work has taken place over recent years on governance and new governors have been recruited. The report recognises that our governors play an active part in the life of the school. They are aware of the strengths of the school and support leaders in their continued development plans.

“Everyone wants their child to be in a school where they feel happy and supported, we are proud that this report reflects that our pupils feel exactly that.”