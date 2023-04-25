The full section 5 inspection, which took place in March, judged as ‘outstanding’ the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The Academy was previously rated ‘good’ four years ago.

“Inspectors have recognised the team effort that makes Grange Lane Infant Academy such a special place to learn and teach,” Mrs Chappell said.

The whole of Grange Lane Infant Academy, Grange Lane, Rossington

In concluding what the school does well, inspectors said that “exceptionally strong leadership ensures the success if pupils at this school. Leaders have set an ambitious vision.

They ensure that pupils experience an aspirational curriculum. This includes disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND. The curriculum is designed to give all pupils the

knowledge, values and life skills they need to be successful in the future.

Staff understand the needs of individual pupils, including those with SEND. They make sure that pupils who need it get extra support to help them achieve well”.

“There is clear passion from leaders and staff to give pupils a wide range of opportunities and experiences. This ensures that pupils, including those with special educational needs/and or disabilities (SEND) and this who are disadvantaged, experience success. This creates a highly inclusive culture. As a result, pupils get off to an excellent

start to their education.”

“Pupils at Grange Lane are kind, welcoming and polite. This can be felt as soon as you walk through the door. Pupils look after each other. They show high levels of respect to each other and all adults, including visitors. High expectations of pupils’ behaviour ensures that all pupils feel happy, safe and well cared for. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.

“The high quality personal, social and health education programme goes beyond what is expected.”

Ofsted said “parents are overwhelmingly supportive. They recognise that their children do well at this school”.

Mrs Chappell said: We are overwhelmed, delighted but most of all proud. All our staff work extremely hard to ensure that children receive the best early years and Key Stage 1 education possible, in a happy, safe, and welcoming school.

“I am delighted the inspectors saw this on their visit and would like to thank everyone for their input.”

Chief Executive Officer at Delta Academies Trust Paul Tarn said: “ Paper copies of the full report are available from the office.