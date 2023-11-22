Ofsted find a Doncaster school is “improving quickly” and its approach to behaviour is having a “positive impact”

Astrea Academy Woodfields near Doncaster has been recognised by Ofsted as “improving quickly”, in an encouraging report following a visit by inspectors.

After their latest visit to the Balby school, which took place last month, the inspection team noted that staff and pupils “appreciate the improvements made to pupils’ behaviour”.

Inspectors make clear in the report that the leadership team and Astrea are taking “effective action” to improve the school, prioritising improving the quality of education.

The report also recognises the impact of the training that has been rolled out to teachers and how this links directly to the key areas of improvement, including on behaviour and teaching practice. These are recognised as being effective in creating consistency.

Principal David Scales with pupils.

Behaviour has improved significantly as a result, with inspectors noting that “leaders have raised everyone’s expectations of pupils’ conduct”.

Ofsted say that the school’s approach to behaviour is having a “positive impact”, with disruption in lessons minimised and suspensions and visits to the Reset Base having “reduced dramatically” compared to this time last year.

Attendance is recognised as having improved since the last inspection, but the academy recognises that this an area for continued focus.

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields said: “The report makes for encouraging reading but we are not complacent about the work that remains. It’s clear that Woodfields is already a different school to the one I joined in March this year. By working in partnership with our families, we have been able to make some significant and positive changes in a relatively short period of time.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us here that our scholars are so courteous and respectful. I was incredibly moved at our recent Remembrance Day commemoration to see our cadets in their uniforms and the whole school recognise the sacrifice of so many servicemen and women who have given their lives for our freedom. This reflects how far we have come and why I am so excited about what the future holds for this community.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust said:

“This is an important milestone for Astrea Academy Woodfields.

“A huge amount of work has gone in to help turn this school around, and we can see the fruits of that in today’s report.