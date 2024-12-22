Northern College unveils its first higher education counselling course for adult learners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern College has unveiled its first higher education course which is aimed at adults wanting the knowledge and skills for a career in counselling.

The Therapeutic Counselling Diploma at Level 4 is equivalent to the first year of a degree and is completed part time over two years.

During the course, which covers counselling theory, skills and issues, students complete a 100-hour work placement.

The qualification can help students to progress into a career in counselling in a variety of settings for example in a GP practice or working for voluntary or statutory organisations.

Matthew Ballantyne with Principal and Chief Executive Emma Beal. Photo credit: John Marshall.

Students must already possess a Level 3 Certificate or Level 3 Diploma in Counselling Skills to be eligible for the Level 4 diploma.

Emma Beal, Principal and Chief Executive, Northern College, said: “We are committed to raising aspirations to enable adults to progress in education, employment and their careers. As part of that, we are delighted to have launched our first university level course.”

Northern College is the only adult residential college in the North of England and attracts hundreds of students every year from South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and further afield.

Based at the grade 1 listed Wentworth Castle, Barnsley, set within 60 acres of National Trust gardens, the college provides short community courses and academic and vocational qualifications.

As part of its offer, Northern College has a range of counselling courses starting at an introductory level to help students progress.

One adult learner who has benefited from the counselling course offer is Matthew Ballantyne.

Matthew decided to return to education to enhance his personal development and develop a new set of skills for the future.

The 49-year-old, from Doncaster, who works in the information technology sector, studied as a residential student at Northern College.

Matthew completed the Diploma in Counselling Skills at Level 3 in 2024 over one academic year, and which was fully funded by the college.

Prior to that, Matthew studied the Introduction to Counselling at Level 1 and progressed to Level 2 at Northern College.

He returned to education after reflecting on his future and a potential career change in the longer term.

When he arrived at Northern College, it was the first time he had been in the classroom since leaving school.

Matthew said: “I went straight from school to work and always felt that I missed out on studying for more qualifications and going to university.

“Studying as a residential student really helped me. When you are studying at home and juggling lots of other commitments, life takes over.

“Another big draw for me was being able to study at an adult only college. I have really enjoyed the course and meeting like-minded people, and the setting is phenomenal.

“It’s such a lovely, peaceful and tranquil place with the opportunity to walk in the National Trust gardens that surround the college.

“Studying at Northern College has boosted my confidence and wellbeing. My long term goal is to become a fully qualified counsellor.”

Matthew added: “My advice to anyone who is thinking about going back into education is to give it a go. It is natural to feel nervous and apprehensive but the staff put me at ease.

“There’s lots of help and support available. You can always do the introductory short courses which will give you a feel of whether studying is for you.”

To find out more about counselling courses visit https://www.northern.ac.uk/.