New principal set to widen the menu at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Laurent Berges joins the college, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, with 27 years’ experience of working in the post 16 Further Education sector.

His previous roles included Group Executive Director of Curriculum and DN College Group (which consists of Doncaster College and North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe), Group Director of Teaching Leaning and Assessment, also at DN Colleges Group, preceded by 15 years as Senior Leader – Head of Curriculum at Wakefield College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent, who is originally from the South of France, has lived in South Yorkshire for more than 20 years, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as Principal of Communication Specialist College at Doncaster Deaf Trust.

Laurent Berges joins the college, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, with 27 years’ experience

“Although I am originally from the South of France, I have been a resident in South Yorkshire for 20 years.

"As a local resident, I have always regarded the College and the Trust as a national institution, because of its reputation and the amazing opportunities that it provides to deaf / hard of hearing and other communication needs young people and adults in the region and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am passionate about education and vocational education in particular.

"Since 1996, I have lead on a wide range of study areas including hospitality, catering, hairdressing, beauty therapy, animal care, horticulture, health and social care, childcare, art and design, professional courses Business School and Access to Higher Education programmes - for young people (aged 16 to 18) and adults (19+).”

Communication Specialist College Doncaster offers a range of vocational courses for young people with communication difficulties and helps them to gain work experience, life skills and ultimately employment.

The college has a strong reputation of delivering a tailored provision for its students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are thrilled to welcome Laurent to our college.

"He is an experienced senior leader in education with a great track record and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him to create a vision for the future for our already amazing college that further improves our offering for students who need specialist support.”