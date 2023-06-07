New headteacher unveiled at a Doncaster Academy after 16 years as a leader in education

Mr Bisley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having spent 16 of his 20 years in education as a senior leader.

He held senior positions in three secondary schools before becoming principal at Greater Peterborough UTC, where his leadership was described as “transformational” by Ofsted.

Mr Bisley began his teaching journey at Armthorpe Academy in 2002, when he spent four months with the school as a trainee teacher. He will be returning as Headteacher in September.Mr Bisley has a very clear vision for the school: he wants to continue to deliver the rich curriculum on offer, and equip students with the knowledge, skills, values and experiences essential for life.

David Bisley takes up his new role in September

David Clayton, Consilium Academies CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Bisley, who is exactly the right leader for Armthorpe Academy.

"I have the greatest confidence that under David’s leadership, Armthorpe will continue to be a thriving school and deliver our mission to give every child there a brilliant education.

"I’d also like to thank Clare Robbins for all of her hard work over the past two and half years, and wish her good luck in her new role. ”

Mr Bisley said: “I feel enormously privileged to have been chosen to lead Armthorpe. I firmly believe that great learning happens when great teaching is allowed to happen, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure both of these are at the core of the school's mission.

