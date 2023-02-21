Jane becomes head of the school after working with the organisation for some 30 years,15 of those as deputy head.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We are thrilled to announce Jane’s new role as head of Doncaster School for the Deaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jane has been a fabulous ambassador for the school and the Trust for three decades. She becomes the first ever female headteacher of the school in 194 years.

Alexis with Teresa, Lana and Jane

“The school now has a new leadership team with Teresa Cartlidge as the deputy headteacher and Lana Cook is the new assistant headteacher.

“Together they are an excellent leadership team and I'm pleased that we have them leading and managing the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to working at Doncaster School for the Deaf, Jane taught maths in Malaysia, Kenya, Turkey, and Leeds.

She has helped the school to build an excellent reputation as a respected school for deaf children and has taught and overseen the education of many deaf young people.

Jane said: “It is a real honour to take up the role of headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf.

“For many years I have seen our school grow and develop and seen our dedicated, passionate team deliver excellent education, outcomes and pastoral care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Doncaster School for the Deaf our pupils thrive thanks to our dedication to language and communication skills which are tailored to individual needs with British Sign Language and speech used in whatever combination works best for each pupil.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Teresa and Lana and the leadership team at the Trust to ensure that this vital educational establishment continues to offer a specialist education for deaf learners for many years to come.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust manages the Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Communication Specialist College Doncaster, Dickson House Children’s Home and Aspire to Be Employability services.