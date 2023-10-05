New deputy principal appointed at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tracey Jamison, who has worked at the college for 16 years has taken up the post and is working closely with the recently appointed principal, Laurent Berges, on a new look curriculum.

With 17 years’ experience in the post16 SEND education sector under her belt, and previous roles including transition coordinator, transition manager, non-accredited quality curriculum manager and senior curriculum manager, Tracey brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the role.

Tracey, who lives with her husband, two children and fluffy dog, originally hails from Wales, she said: “I am thrilled to take up the post of deputy principal at the college I have dedicated my career to for the past 16 years.

“I graduated from University of Wales Bangor in 2006 and then moved over the Pennines to South Yorkshire where I built my experience in SEND working within the education sector.

“I am passionate about SEND education, inspiring and empowering our learners to achieve their full potential through bespoke timetables linked to their Long-Term and Medium-Term Goals on their Education, Health and Care Plans.

“Everything I give to the college is built on the foundations of creating the best learning experience for all our young people and securing positive destinations. I am really excited about the continuous expansion of the holistic curriculum and high-quality experiences on offer.

“As part of my new role, I will have a strong focus on the quality elements of the college, specifically around the quality of Teaching, Learning, Assessment, Pastoral support and Curriculum Development. I am eager to start my Level 3 British Sign Language qualification as well as developing myself further through a master’s degree.”

Tracey was Foundation Governor (SEND Link Governor) of a local primary school between 2017 and 2022 and in the near future she hopes to join the governing body of a local secondary school.

“I am confident that by working alongside our new and the wider leadership team at Doncaster Deaf Trust, we will achieve our vision of creating a positive culture and the best experience for our learners.”

Laurent said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Tracey to the leadership team and look forward to working closely with her to expand the curriculum and learning opportunities for students choosing to study at our further education college.

“Tracey brings a wealth of knowledge and skills with her to this role and I know that she’ll make a really positive difference in all that she does.”