New College Doncaster has been rated “outstanding” in all areas by Ofsted

In a glowing report following the inspection in December, Ofsted described the college as having “a culture of very high expectations, which supports (students) to maximise their potential and achieve their aspirations.”

Students, “benefit from very high-quality teaching”, “make rapid progress in developing the skills and knowledge”, and “benefit from excellent pastoral and academic support”. “Most students progress to higher education, including prestigious universities. The number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds who progress to higher education is particularly high.”

Teachers, meanwhile, “challenge students to be the best that they can be”, “demonstrate a very comprehensive knowledge of their subjects and communicate this well to students”, and “use extensively the retrieval strategies … to support students to recall knowledge in the long term”.

Students with Brendon Fletcher, New College Doncaster’s Principal

“We are delighted to have had such a positive report in our first visit from Ofsted,” said Brendon Fletcher, New College Doncaster’s Principal.

“This is not only an immense credit to our talented staff and hard-working students, it also reflects the consistent support we have received from parents and governors since we

opened in September 2017.

Simply outstanding

"New College offers a first-rate experience to all our students. Our staff care passionately about securing positive outcomes for every individual, and to have this recognised by Ofsted is very rewarding.”

New College Doncaster is a specialist academic sixth form college, based in Auckley, providing post-16 education to around 1,350 students from across the region, with wide-ranging A level and level 3 applied general qualifications.

The most recently published results for Doncaster in 2019 placed the college at the top of the government’s performance table for value-added progress in A levels, while achievement rates in 2019 positioned the college fourth for sixth form colleges across the whole country.

Applications for September 2022 are currently open and students can apply via www.ncdoncaster.ac.uk/apply. The official application deadline is 1 March 2022. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as current application levels significantly exceed application levels over the last five years.

