The meeting brought together Tracey Reynolds, Home Manager of Rose House and Nicola Worthington to discuss collaborative efforts between the care home and the local primary school.

Recognising the importance of connecting with the surrounding community, Tracey and Nicola explored avenues for cooperation that would benefit both the residents of Rose House and the students at Southfield Primary School.

Commenting on the significance of this initiative, Tracey, Home Manager of Rose House said: "It was lovely to meet Nicola and start building the relationship with our local primary school. Building intergenerational relationships is so important to our residents' wellbeing."

She further added: "Intergenerational activities, such as this, foster inclusivity and harness the wealth of positive experiences and wisdom that our older generation can share with the younger generation."

Echoing these sentiments, Jo, Deputy Manager at Rose House expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "Looking forward to working alongside Southfield School, and looking forward to hearing about all the adventures we will get up to."

The partnership between Rose House and Southfield Primary School signifies a commitment to enriching the lives of both residents and students through shared experiences and meaningful interactions.