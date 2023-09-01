Negotiations ongoing to find new purpose for former rail college site in Doncaster

It was announced in April that NCATI would be closing just six years after it opened.

The site was initially built to train engineers to work on HS2, and later became a general transport college after the project was scrapped in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, Doncaster Council officials announced that they were searching for an alternative use for the site for it to reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression

On Tuesday (29 August) Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Cabinet Member for Early Help, Education, Skills and Young People, gave an update on the search for a new purpose for the site: “Since Cabinet considered an update report in July, we have been working hard to find a partner for the site that would be true to its original purpose – deeply rooted in skills, training and learning. We are determined to continue this educational use of the site and have been having a range of discussions with those potential partners.

“I am pleased with the positive nature of the conversations and we have had very strong interest. I hope to share further news as soon as we conclude negotiations.