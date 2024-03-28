National award recognises “inspirational” wellbeing work at Doncaster academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheep Dip Lane Academy has received the School of Excellence Award from Thrive, an organisation which trains teachers and other education professionals to support the social and emotional development of children and young people.

The award is the highest level of achievement for schools using the Thrive Approach, which helps school staff to understand young people’s behaviour and build positive relationships that remove barriers to learning and improve attendance, behaviour and attainment.

The school, which has 244 pupils, is at the heart of a former mining community with high levels of unemployment, with 55 per cent of pupils in receipt of free school meals. The award was made following a rigorous assessment process, which included the school submitting an in-depth evidence and impact application form and a visit by Thrive staff to observe and assess the way that teachers and other staff implement the Thrive Approach.

Pictured at the presentation at Sheep Dip Lane Academy are (from left): Faye Parish (Principal), Glynis Smith, Fiona Anderson, Duncan Anderson (Doncaster Civic Mayor), Natalie Buckley (Vice Chair of Governors), Beryce Nixon (CEO), Chris Lambert (Chair of Governors), Viv Trask-Hall (Thrive) and Alison Parkhurst (Vice Principal).

Thrive’s School of Excellence award recognises extraordinary schools which are making a positive impact on their pupils, and on the wider community, by prioritising emotional wellbeing. The School of Excellence award is the highest level of achievement in Thrive’s Ambassador Schools scheme, which was launched in 2020 as a way of recognising excellence in member schools.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded the School of Excellence Award,” said Vice Principal Alison Parkhurst.

Sheep Dip Lane Academy began using the Thrive Approach in 2014, with three members of staff being trained as licensed practitioners.

Alison explained: “At this time, we had a number of children who were struggling to regulate their emotions and demonstrating they were not ready for academic learning. It felt at times like we were ‘firefighting’ behaviour without sustained impact.

“Following training, we set up a Thrive provision to carry out one-to-one and small group reparative work with our learners outside the classroom. Great success followed, with children being integrated back into the classroom and going on to achieve age-related expectations alongside their peers.”

Since then, more staff members have been trained in the approach so that every pupil can benefit. “The majority of our work now focuses on ‘right time’ development in order to prepare our children for the future, equipping them with the knowledge and skills they will need for adult life,” Alison added.

Anna Smee, managing director of Thrive, said: “Sheep Dip Lane Academy is an inspirational school where staff have placed mental wellbeing at the heart of school life.

“Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and this has created a culture of wellbeing that means children feel calm, emotionally-regulated and ready to learn. Staff are committed to embedding mental health at the heart of school life and they richly deserve this achievement. This award recognises that amazing work and is very well deserved.”