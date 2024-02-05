National Apprenticeship Week: You’re never too old to study
Debbie, who was 50 at the time, completed three years of study in 2023 and is now looking forward to studying a Chartered Manager Health and Social Care degree level qualification.
Debbie, aged 53, of Doncaster, the e-Rostering Support Officer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: ”In 2015 I joined RDaSH’s admin bank, working where and when the NHS trust needed me. In 2016 I got my current role. I love e-rostering, it is literally getting the right people to the right place at the right time to support clinical staff across the whole trust.
“When it was highlighted to me that I’d great life experience but no formal qualifications for management roles, that’s when I decided to study for a Level 5 apprenticeship.
“I love my job and now I have my qualification I can look towards career progression,” added Debbie.
“My advice to anyone thinking about studying an apprenticeship is ‘go for it!” said Debbie. “You’re never too old for an apprenticeship.”
Anyone wanting more information on apprenticeships at RDaSH should contact Jade Pullen by emailing [email protected]
*Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.