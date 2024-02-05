Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Debbie, who was 50 at the time, completed three years of study in 2023 and is now looking forward to studying a Chartered Manager Health and Social Care degree level qualification.

Debbie, aged 53, of Doncaster, the e-Rostering Support Officer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: ”In 2015 I joined RDaSH’s admin bank, working where and when the NHS trust needed me. In 2016 I got my current role. I love e-rostering, it is literally getting the right people to the right place at the right time to support clinical staff across the whole trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When it was highlighted to me that I’d great life experience but no formal qualifications for management roles, that’s when I decided to study for a Level 5 apprenticeship.

Debbie Horton of RDaSH.

“I love my job and now I have my qualification I can look towards career progression,” added Debbie.

“My advice to anyone thinking about studying an apprenticeship is ‘go for it!” said Debbie. “You’re never too old for an apprenticeship.”

Anyone wanting more information on apprenticeships at RDaSH should contact Jade Pullen by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad