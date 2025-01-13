Mum creates SEN bible to help other SEN parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster parent has designed and created the ultimate SEN parent planner, with the hopes of guiding parents through SEND related processes with their local authority and encourage parents for advocate for their child in school meetings. The planner has also been designed to help relieve some of mental load parents experience, benefiting their mental health.

The preSENt parent planner for 2025 is a comprehensive too help parents plan and organise the life, with space to plan daily health and personal appointments, as well as debt and savings trackers, cleaning checklists, and budget and bill trackers, this planner provides a comprehensive and organized way to manage the daily life of a SEN child.

The planner also includes key pages such as SEN support meetings, SEN meetings, annual review, EHCP breakdown, and SEN myth busting, which provide parents with important information about their child's SEN needs and the services available to meet them.

The planner also includes stool, medication, masking, stimming, and behavior trackers for the child, as well as a day-to-day diary and meal planning pages, which help parents keep track of their child's daily activities and meals, as well as their own mental health and appointments.

First look at the planner!

In addition to the practical tools, the planner also includes a section on breaking down SEN barriers, which provides parents with information about the various SEN laws and policies that may affect their child's education and healthcare. The planner also provides top tips for advocacy in agency meetings, which can help parents make informed decisions about their child's SEN needs and the services available to meet them.

Lauren Hutton, a SEN case officer and SEN parent designed primarily for herself through struggles trying to engage professionals for her own child despite knowing the system. This frustration combined with professional experiences of parents not knowing the system, policies and processes led her to create the planner and set up a social media page to build a community for parents and encourage parents to advocate for their child and know their rights. The sale of the planners had led to Lauren and other SEN parents setting up a SEN support group in her local area, supported by Doncaster council and to her donating copies to the EP service to give to families going through the needs assessment process and other teams within the council.