Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the proportion of the highest-rated further education trainers, colleges, and apprenticeships across England has fallen sharply since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Further education covers any study after compulsory secondary education that's not part of university-based higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes diplomas, industry-specific technical qualifications, apprenticeships and other courses.

Multiple 'outstanding' further education providers in Doncaster – as UK sees decline.

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers – a membership body which represents further education providers – blamed "hugely disruptive" lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of Colleges said the fall in outstanding grades was "natural" due to Ofsted moving from conducting inspections every 10 years to every three in 2022.

Ofsted figures show two of the 17 further education providers in Doncaster with a rating – New College Doncaster and Decidebloom Limited – were deemed to be 'outstanding' in their most recent inspection date as of February 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, there were 140 outstanding further education providers as of February 29 this year. This is just 9% of the 1,520 providers with an assessment, a fall of almost a third from 13 per cent as of February 29 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ofsted said this was due to a rise in the total number of providers inspected, and added the proportion of providers rated as 'outstanding' or 'good' has remained consistent.

Julian Gravatt, deputy chief executive at the AoC, said he is "proud" of the 185 colleges rated as good or outstanding – which represents 89% of the 207 colleges.

Ben Rowland, chief executive at the AELP, said: "To keep as many learners motivated with their learning programmes as they did while in lockdown was an extraordinary achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coupled with a change in how inspections are done, introduced just before Covid, it is not surprising the number of institutions judged 'outstanding' fell a little, and it is a tribute to the sector that the number deemed inadequate decreased."

The proportion of inadequate providers across the country fell from four per cent as of February 2020 to two per cent this year, with 35 in total.