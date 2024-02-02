Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as the number of schools losing money across England soared last year.

The Association of School and College leaders said government investment has "failed to keep pace with rising costs", warning deficits will harm pupils' education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools are required to disclose details of their finances to the Department for Education, although not all of them do so, meaning only an incomplete picture is available.

Multiple Doncaster schools revealed to be in financial deficit – as numbers soar across England.

The figures show four of the 37 local authority-maintained schools in Doncaster which did provide information were in a financial deficit in 2022-23 – in line with the year before.

A school is in a financial deficit when it spends more than it earned when factoring in the previous year's balance.

This may not be representative of the entire Doncaster area, given just 29 per cent of local authority-run schools and nurseries provided relevant information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, there was a significant rise in the number of schools running a negative budget.

Some 13.1 per cent of local authority-run schools in England had a deficit in 2022-23 – an almost 50 per cent rise on the year before.

Julia Harnden, funding specialist at the ASCL, said many schools must operate in-year deficits while identifying longer term savings because of stalling investment in education.

"While schools endeavour to do this without detriment to pupils, this inevitably impacts on provision, such as pastoral support, curriculum options and routine building maintenance," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Harnden said: "Despite the Prime Minister’s promise that his main funding priority in every spending review will be education, schools and colleges received barely a mention in the autumn statement.

"This must be rectified in the spring budget to turn rhetoric into reality."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union the National Association of Head Teachers, said schools slipping into a deficit "will have cut everything they possibly can first" to maintain a positive budget.

Mr Whiteman added: "The number of schools being forced into deficit shows that government funding of education is nowhere near where it should be for the level of demand that actually exists."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial difficulties were especially problematic for nurseries, with almost a third in a deficit across England in 2022-23.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "School funding is rising to more than £59.6 billion next year – the highest ever level in real terms per pupil.