Multi-academy trust scoops ‘Innovative Trust of the Year’ award for its digital transformation

Consilium Academies, which includes Armthorpe Academy, has scooped up a prestigious award for its work to digitally transform its schools for the benefit of students and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-academy chain, which is responsible for eight academies in the North West, North East and Yorkshire, has won the Innovative Trust of the Year Award at the national Multi-Academy Trust Association Awards 2025.

The Information Technology Services department at Consilium Academies was recognised for leading a digital transformation across the trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department, under the lead of Joel Thornton, has enhanced infrastructure, streamlined processes and introduced innovative technologies, such as Chromebook rollouts and backend updates.

John and Joel at the awards.

Classroom technology has been improved, with some 900 desktops replaced and new classroom screens helping to foster an engaging and interactive learning environment for students.

Cyber security has been improved across the trust and around £30,000 has been saved through mobile contract standardisation.

The team has also introduced a new Sharepoint intranet system that centralises resources, improving access to essential documents and reducing administrative workload for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These innovations have improved access to resources, reduced staff workload and boosted student engagement.

The team's efforts have positively impacted students’ performance and staff efficiency.

Joel Thornton, Director of IT Services at Consilium Academies, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have been recognised as the Innovative Trust of the Year. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Technical Services Team.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact our efforts have had across the Trust, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in enhancing both student and staff experiences through innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to continuing to drive forward improvements and finding new ways to support our school communities.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “We are immensely proud to have won this prestigious award which showcases the digital transformation we have made across the trust.

“The work of Joel and the IT team has transformed the provision of technology across our academies and this has made a very positive difference to the lives of our students and our staff.”

The trust’s schools are: Armthorpe Academy in Doncaster, Consilium Evolve in Sunderland, Ellesmere Park High School in Salford, Moorside High School in Salford, Heworth Grange School in Gateshead, Thornhill Academy in Sunderland, Washington Academy in Washington and Wyvern Academy in Darlington.