MP Ed Miliband paid a visit to a Doncaster junior school to discover the pupils' curriculum

Ther Doncaster North politician was taken on a tour of the school by the Junior Leadership Team (JLT), where he was able to see children participate in a range of subjects such as: French, art, science, geography and history.

He then became an integral part of the school assembly with Year 4, 5 and 6.

The children had been given the task of providing some interesting questions and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

He answered questions around: anti-racism, green policies, career advice as well as questions on his own experiences as a politician. All children were captivated by his answers and inspired by his thoughts.

Mr Miliband is now looking at ways to support the school further through more recycling projects.