News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

MP Ed Miliband paid a visit to a Doncaster junior school to discover the pupils' curriculum

Labour MP Ed Miliband paid a visit to a Doncaster junior school recently to discover what was on the pupils' curriculum.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ther Doncaster North politician was taken on a tour of the school by the Junior Leadership Team (JLT), where he was able to see children participate in a range of subjects such as: French, art, science, geography and history.

He then became an integral part of the school assembly with Year 4, 5 and 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children had been given the task of providing some interesting questions and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Mr Miliband and pupils of Scawsby Junior School.Mr Miliband and pupils of Scawsby Junior School.
Mr Miliband and pupils of Scawsby Junior School.

He answered questions around: anti-racism, green policies, career advice as well as questions on his own experiences as a politician. All children were captivated by his answers and inspired by his thoughts.

Mr Miliband is now looking at ways to support the school further through more recycling projects.

For more on Mtr Miliband visit https://www.edmiliband.org.uk/ or the school https://www.scawsbyjunioracademy.co.uk/

Related topics:Ed MilibandDoncasterLabour