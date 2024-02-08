MP Ed Miliband paid a visit to a Doncaster junior school to discover the pupils' curriculum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ther Doncaster North politician was taken on a tour of the school by the Junior Leadership Team (JLT), where he was able to see children participate in a range of subjects such as: French, art, science, geography and history.
He then became an integral part of the school assembly with Year 4, 5 and 6.
The children had been given the task of providing some interesting questions and they certainly didn’t disappoint.
He answered questions around: anti-racism, green policies, career advice as well as questions on his own experiences as a politician. All children were captivated by his answers and inspired by his thoughts.
Mr Miliband is now looking at ways to support the school further through more recycling projects.
For more on Mtr Miliband visit https://www.edmiliband.org.uk/ or the school https://www.scawsbyjunioracademy.co.uk/