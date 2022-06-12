More than 300 youngsters celebrate graduation from Doncaster Children's University

After a break of two years due to Covid, Children’s University Doncaster welcomed back students to the Doncaster University Campus Doncaster for the annual ceremony.

The endeavour, led by the CU team, is part of a national organisation aimed at providing exciting out-of-school activities to develop new interests and acquire new skills for the young people of Doncaster.

The graduation event is held in recognition of all the hard work the children have put in during the past two years to earn their certificates and continue moving through the degree classifications, collecting hours in their online passports participating in out of school clubs and activities.

Young students enjoy a cap throw after graduating.

This year, almost 300 children graduated from an array of schools across the borough including Sandringham Primary School, Auckley School, Kirk Sandall Infant School, Copley Junior School, Sunnyfields Primary School, Castle Hills Primary School, and Lakeside Primary School.

Guest speakers including Mick Lochran CEO of Doncaster College, Justine Green from CAST Youth Theatre, and Phil Sheppard from The National Literacy Trust, added to the ceremonies by sharing an outside perspective to youngsters, giving support, to fundamentally deliver a message that resonated with the audience to inspire children to be aspirational.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Doncaster CU would like to share their gratitude and offer special thanks to Auckley Co-op, for their really kind, helpful and supportive contribution to the graduations, by providing each graduate with a goody bag and refreshments. Sponsorship from local businesses is vital to help extend Children’s University offer and make graduation events as meaningful and memorable as possible.

“At present this year there are 16 active schools, but The Children’s University are looking for more to join.

300 youngsters from across Doncaster attended the event.

"Their service is free for schools and individual members to take part in - the only one of their kind in England.

"If you want to know more information or you run an out of school activity and would like to become a verified learning destination with Doncaster Children's University please contact us at [email protected]”