Mexborough School takes girls football trophy

Mexborough's Windhill Primary School were the recent winners of the Mexborough and Rawmarsh cluster of the Girls Totty Cup. The tournament, which was held on Tuesday 4th March, featured numerous teams in the well-known tournament, named for Russell Totty, who donated the first trophy in 1920.

Having recently celebrated its centenary, the Totty Cup is a well-known footballing competition in the Dearne area. For the fourth year running, a girl's tournament has also been contested, in which the local primary schools each compete to win their local cluster. The higher placed teams qualify for the final tournament, where eight teams battle to become overall winner. This year, a second tournament will be held for the teams who miss out of qualifying.

The girls of Windhill's Football Team are no stranger to the Totty Cup, having finished joint second and then third in the overall tournament in the last two seasons. As reigning champions of Mexborough, the team were keen to retain their title despite the new challenge of facing Rawmarsh schools. With an outstanding performance by all involved, including five goals from club captain Daisy Harrison, the school retained its trophy for another year and will now look ahead to the finals in May.

Windhill proudly had another reason to celebrate the event. In a time where the women's football game is booming, Windhill were pleased to have such an uptake for the football club, that they were able to field two teams in the competition.

If you have an interest in the Totty Cup or are interested in finding a local football club, visit the Totty Cup Website: tottycup.co.uk/girls/