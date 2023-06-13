News you can trust since 1925
Mexborough chess children take part in Yorkshire championship

Children from Windhill Primary School in Mexborough attended the Yorkshire Megafinal of the Delancy Schools Chess Championship last Sunday, June 11.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

The tournament has been running since 1996 and brings together the best young players from the county to battle for a spot in the UK final.

Despite this being the first tournament for many of the pupils, they all did exceptionally well and took points for the school team.

Amelia, aged 11, reported that the tournament “was lots of fun" and that she "can't wait for next year."

Chess team players Amelia, Oskar, Bobby, Eduard, Nora, Billy, Charlie, Stefi, Mena and ReubanChess team players Amelia, Oskar, Bobby, Eduard, Nora, Billy, Charlie, Stefi, Mena and Reuban
Chess team players Amelia, Oskar, Bobby, Eduard, Nora, Billy, Charlie, Stefi, Mena and Reuban
Further to the team's success, a special congratulations go to Mena Chaiyapantho, who won the bronze medal in the U11 girl's section.

For local parents interested in their children learning to play chess, please contact the Doncaster Junior Chess Club at doncasterjuniorchessclub.net.

The chess club is led by coachand primary school teacher Sean McDonald and aims to inspire the next generation of chess talent from the Doncaster and district area.

Related topics:MexboroughYorkshireDoncaster