The tournament has been running since 1996 and brings together the best young players from the county to battle for a spot in the UK final.

Despite this being the first tournament for many of the pupils, they all did exceptionally well and took points for the school team.

Amelia, aged 11, reported that the tournament “was lots of fun" and that she "can't wait for next year."

Chess team players Amelia, Oskar, Bobby, Eduard, Nora, Billy, Charlie, Stefi, Mena and Reuban

Further to the team's success, a special congratulations go to Mena Chaiyapantho, who won the bronze medal in the U11 girl's section.

For local parents interested in their children learning to play chess, please contact the Doncaster Junior Chess Club at doncasterjuniorchessclub.net.