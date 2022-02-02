McDonald's funds Doncaster manager through a university bachelor's degree

Graduate Beckie

McDonald’s has partnered with MMU since 2010 to deliver Level 6 Degree Apprenticeships to its salaried managers.

The apprenticeship works alongside the brand’s Management Development Programme to offer salaried managers the opportunity to develop their leadership, operational and strategic knowledge, gain an undergraduate degree and achieve an accredited CMI apprenticeship – all fully-funded by McDonald’s.

MMU’s graduation ceremony was held last month and Beckie Ibbotson, one of the graduates, is now working as Business Manager for seven McDonald’s restaurants across Doncaster.

She said: “When I initially decided to pursue a career at McDonalds, I would have believed that there would ever be the opportunity to complete a Business Management Degree along with a Chartered Management status.

"Since the age of 16, I have always loved working for McDonalds and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to develop myself further.

"The apprenticeship programme has given me the ability to achieve lifetime goals, valuable training and development whilst working full time and raising a family.

“The degree was challenging and pushed me to excel my planning and organisational skills, also allowing me to have a different perspective on the business.

"Graduating has made me immensely proud of my achievements and to work for McDonalds.

"I have met some amazing people and I am grateful for all the help and support from my franchisee Mark Clapham and the university.”

Mark Clapham, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants across Doncaster, said: “It's vital that all my employees feel able to pursue their ambitions and we’re delighted to have been able to offer the flexibility Beckie needed to study and complete her undergraduate degree.

“It was amazing to be part of his journey and I hope to see more of our people take advantage of the learning and development McDonald’s has to offer.

"The team and I are hugely proud of all that Beckie and the other graduates on the programme have achieved.”

For more information about McDonald’s visit https://www.mcdonalds.com/