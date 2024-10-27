Mallard Primary School to join Exceed Learning Partnership and become an academy.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From 1st January 2025, Exceed Learning Partnership is delighted to announce that Mallard Primary School will officially join and become The Mallard Academy.

The Mallard Academy - located at Cedar Rd, Balby, Doncaster - will join the Trust in the new year and become the tenth academy within Exceed Learning Partnership.

To mark this new chapter, the school will become an academy alongside a fresh look with updated branding and logos. The Trust and the Academy are working together to produce different logo designs, allowing parents the opportunity to vote on their favourite and shape the future identity of the Academy.

Beryce Nixon OBE, CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership, is excited about welcoming The Mallard Academy - stating: “We are thrilled to welcome The Mallard Academy into our Trust and work with new colleagues to ensure all pupils receive high quality education.

"With a team of experienced practitioners, we have put a strong plan in place to drive improvement and deliver high standards. This partnership is a step forward in our mission to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and mindset to thrive and then take on the world.

“All existing uniforms will continue to be used and it is not expected to change to occur any extra cost. This is why the Trust will be providing all children with updated uniforms at no cost to support during this transition early in the new calendar year.

“In addition to this, we are delighted to announce that we have successfully secured £3.6 million in capital funding from the Department of Education which will be spent directly at The Mallard Academy.

“This significant investment will transform the facilities and resources available, bringing substantial benefits to pupils, staff, and the wider community. It will ensure that pupils have access to the best possible learning environment and we are excited to see the positive impact that this funding will have on the lives of pupils, staff, and the community for many years to come.”

These works will span over two academic years with an expected start date of early 2025. During this period of time, the Academy will remain safe and fully operational, with all intrusive works being undertaken outside of term time during holiday periods.

Chair of Directors at Exceed, John Blount said: “This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in our collective journey to deliver exceptional educational opportunities for all children. We are confident that Mallard’s strengths, combined with the support of our experienced team, will further enhance the school’s capacity to inspire and nurture students. Together, we aim to ensure that every child thrives, both academically and personally.”

Kerry Sutcliffe, who is Interim Head of School at Mallard, said: “We are so excited to be joining the Exceed Learning Partnership family. This marks a new chapter in our journey, which I know will strengthen our commitment to provide the very best education for our pupils.

"By becoming a part of this Trust, we gain access to a wealth of expertise and resources that will enhance our teaching and learning. This, along with the significant funding, will allow us to create a vibrant learning environment that will benefit our pupils and the community for years to come.”