Major service launched for people with special educational needs in Doncaster

A major service has been launched for people, and their families and carers, with special educational needs (SEN) in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Hutton is an SEN case officer, and an SEN parent, based in the city.

She has used her first-hand knowledge to design a planner, especially for the parents of those with special educational needs, which will see them through 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the Free Press: “Everyone who knows me well, knows that I live and breathe SEN. At work and at home, and it’s my passion and if you get me started..I won’t shut up!

Lauren Hutton.

“The planner includes key pages such as SEN support meetings, SEN meetings, annual review, EHCP breakdown, and SEN myth busting, which provide parents with important information about their child's SEN needs and the services available to meet them.”

The planner also includes stool, medication, masking, stimming, and behavior trackers for the child, as well as a day-to-day diary and meal planning pages, which help parents keep track of their child's daily activities and meals, as well as their own mental health and appointments.

In addition to the practical tools, the planner also includes a section on breaking down SEN barriers, which provides parents with information about the various SEN laws and policies that may affect their child's education and healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planner also provides top tips for advocacy in agency meetings, which can help parents make informed decisions about their child's SEN needs and the services available to meet them.

Lauren added: “There really is nothing like this on the market and I’m so proud of it.”

Here is a link to the planner https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGd6CADA9/

On top of this Lauren and other mums have set up an SEN group in Conisbrough, and has been in touch with local councillors to spread the word across Doncaster. She is also in discussion with Doncaster Council to look at future funding.