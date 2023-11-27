Little Learners retain favourite Day Nursery in Doncaster title for the fifth year

Little Learners Day Nursery has won this award every year since the awards began in 2019 and staff, parents and children are celebrating the nursery retaining its title.

The nursery, based at Doncaster Deaf Trust, is for both hearing and deaf children. The annual awards are voted by parents from across the city

Helen Goddard, nursery manager said: “We are extremely proud and honoured to be named as Doncaster’s favourite Day Nursery, voted for by parents across the city, for a fifth year running. This is a real recognition for our team who work so hard to provide the best possible provision for the children and families who use our service.”

The Nursery was founded in 2001 and operates as a private, voluntary and independent day care facility within the grounds of Doncaster Deaf Trust. The Nursery has a large practitioner base, managed by a team of Senior Management Practitioners and overseen by a Chief Executive and Board of Governors and Trustees.

The Little Learners Day Nursery team receiving their award. (Photo credit Pears Photography)

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We know how amazing our nursery is and we are thrilled for the team that parents who use our service care enough to vote for the team each year.

“The quality of the service provided by our whole team is fantastic and our nursery offers outstanding provision, this award is very well deserved.”

Caroline Brooks, from Doncaster Mumbler, said:

“It’s fantastic to bring such positivity and pride to local businesses who provide such a valuable service for families in the city.

"We welcomed 360 guests to the awards night to see the results of our public vote, in which thousands of nominations and votes were received.”

The sponsor of this award was Families Information Service.

For further information about Little Learners Day Nursery visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/nursery