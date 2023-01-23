The nursery, based at the Leger Way site, has been once again awarded ‘Millie’s Mark’, a Quality Mark for nurseries where employees working directly with children are trained in paediatric first aid.

Natalie Firth, head of nursery said: “This is such an important quality mark for nurseries to achieve and we are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark. This special achievement shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care.

“The award gives national recognition for nurseries that go above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid. Our staff strive to keep children safe by minimising risks and accidents with robust processes and documentation, giving parents that greater reassurance.

Little Learners team celebrate Millie’s Mark

“Achieving the award involves a rigorous process and I want to thank everyone who was involved. We are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

Through continued training Little Learners Day Nursery keeps crucial skills in the forefront of employees’ minds, so they are competent and can apply paediatric first aid in any situation.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust which comprises nursery, school college and employment services, said: “We are extremely proud of our nursery team. This national recognition shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.”